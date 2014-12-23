The year history came back to Europe

The latest war in Europe began on Friday 21 February 2014.
It began, without a shot being fired, when 16 armoured personnel carriers from Russia's 801st Marine Corps brigade left their leased base in Crimea, Ukraine, and took up defensive positions in the nearby Ukrainian towns of Kaha, Gvardiiske, and Sevastopol.
The same day, in Kiev, Ukraine's pro-Russia president Viktor Yanukovych was preparing to flee his mansion.
His riot police had tried and failed, for months, to ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
