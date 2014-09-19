Ad
euobserver
Artur Mas: 'It’s a very pwoerful message that the UK is sending to the entire world' (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Catalonia to press ahead with referendum after Scottish No

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Catalan leader Artur Mas has said the Scottish referendum has reinforced his plan to hold a similar vote at home.

Speaking in Barcelona on Friday (19 September), he noted that the devolved Catalan parliament is likely to pass a law on the referendum later the same day.

“I will sign the decree on this consultation in Catalonia. In fact, I will call this consultation on 9 November as agreed some months ago with the majority of Catalan political forces”.

He said he would hav...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Scotland vs. Catalonia: Two independence quests, different paths
Catalans turn out en masse to ask for independence vote
Spanish parliament rejects Catalan independence bid
Artur Mas: 'It’s a very pwoerful message that the UK is sending to the entire world' (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections