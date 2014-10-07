Chronic diseases: forcing change in EU healthcare management

With a growing older population and an overall increase in chronic diseases, Europe is faced with a new kind of health problem.
It is one of slow-progressing irreversible illnesses, such as diabetes, respiratory illnesses and cardiovascular diseases.
Over one third of the European population above the age of 15 have a chronic disease and two out of three people reaching retirement age will have at least two chronic conditions, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
