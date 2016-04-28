Ad
euobserver
The trail of stolen Russian taxpayers' money goes to the highest levels of the Kremlin (Photo: kremlin.ru)

EU parliament hosts Russian propaganda circus

EU & the World
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Russian TV, blacklisted officials, and lobbyists in the European Parliament on Wednesday (27 April) hurled accusations at a deceased Russian lawyer and attacked EU institutions.

TV crews from five pro-Kremlin outlets - NTV, 1TV, 5-TV, Live Ru and Vesti - went to a parliament film premiere on Sergei Magnitsky, who denounced corruption in Russia and who was subsequently killed in prison.

Two Russian officials - Pavel Karpov and Andrey Pavlov - attended the event.

They came ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

