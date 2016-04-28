EU parliament hosts Russian propaganda circus

Russian TV, blacklisted officials, and lobbyists in the European Parliament on Wednesday (27 April) hurled accusations at a deceased Russian lawyer and attacked EU institutions.

TV crews from five pro-Kremlin outlets - NTV, 1TV, 5-TV, Live Ru and Vesti - went to a parliament film premiere on Sergei Magnitsky, who denounced corruption in Russia and who was subsequently killed in prison.

Two Russian officials - Pavel Karpov and Andrey Pavlov - attended the event.

They came ...