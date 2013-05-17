Protests as Germany opens giant Barbie house

A giant Barbie doll house opened its gates in Berlin on Thursday (16 May) amid protests criticising the toy's "sexist" image.

Inside the "Barbie Dreamhouse Experience" there are no windows.

But there are touchscreens, animations, giant poodles. All in pink, all in plastic.

It smells of damp rubber and it feels like a giant supermarket designed to make you lose track of time.

But the little girls running around, pushing big buttons and pasting glitter on their colour...