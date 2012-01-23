No consensus on sanctions under fiscal pact, says Denmark

Two issues are to extend discussions on the new fiscal treaty beyond the finance ministers' meeting on Monday (23 January): financial sanctions and the participation of non-euro members in eurozone summits, the Danish economy minister told this website.

"We support the participation of non-euro countries in the eurozone summits. It is one of the questions that will be worked on in the last week before the meeting of heads of state on 30 January," said Margrethe Vestager, who chairs the ...