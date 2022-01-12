Ad
euobserver
'In a year in which we really should have turned the corner the share of renewables in Germany in the energy mix decreased,' German Green environment minister Robert Habeck admitted (Photo: EPA)

Germany launches 'gigantic' climate emergency programme

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Germany's climate and economy minister, Robert Habeck, unveiled a report on Tuesday (11 January) that showed a "drastic deficit" in the country's efforts to achieve its climate goals.

According to the ministry's findings, Europe's largest economy risks missing its emission reduction targets for 2030 if it does not triple the CO2 reductions, compared with the last decade.

An updated climate law, adopted earlier this year, says Germany must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by a...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

'In a year in which we really should have turned the corner the share of renewables in Germany in the energy mix decreased,' German Green environment minister Robert Habeck admitted (Photo: EPA)

