Germany launches 'gigantic' climate emergency programme

Germany's climate and economy minister, Robert Habeck, unveiled a report on Tuesday (11 January) that showed a "drastic deficit" in the country's efforts to achieve its climate goals.

According to the ministry's findings, Europe's largest economy risks missing its emission reduction targets for 2030 if it does not triple the CO2 reductions, compared with the last decade.

An updated climate law, adopted earlier this year, says Germany must reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by a...