Ad
euobserver
A number of MEPs working closely with former state Moroccan ministers have possibly breached code of conduct rules (Photo: European Parliament)

Greens demand probe against MEPs on Morocco lobbying

EU & the World
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has been formally asked to probe a possible code of conduct breach by MEPs on Moroccan lobbying.

The request was sent on Tuesday (27 November) by the co-chair of the Greens group, Philippe Lamberts.

His letter demands Tajani refer the matter to an internal oversight board known as the "advisory committee on the conduct of members".

Lamberts says that information revealed by EUobserver's article,

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara claim
A number of MEPs working closely with former state Moroccan ministers have possibly breached code of conduct rules (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Political

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections