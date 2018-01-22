MEPs may bar killer drones from EU research cash

Members of the European Parliament are considering whether EU taxpayer money can be used to fund the development of weapons of mass destruction, drones, and robot weapons.
Two parliament committees will vote on Tuesday (23 January) on the draft bill, proposed by the European Commission in June 2017.
The proposed regulation would establish a €500m European Defence Industrial Development Programme, although the final figure can still be changed in negotiations between the EU institu...
