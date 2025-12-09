Ad
Google's AI overview feature summarises search results into a conversational chatbot-style answer, which publishers argue affects click-throughs and revenue  (Photo: Robert Scoble)

EU opens investigation into possible AI-related breaches from Google

by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

Alphabet’s Google and YouTube are being probed for potential anticompetitive practices by the EU Commission, it announced on Tuesday (9 December), over the search engine’s ‘AI Overviews’ feature and video platform training its AI with user-content.

The commission probe will focus on whether Google breached EU law by potentially forcing publishers’ and creators...

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

