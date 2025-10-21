MEPs see latest Google fine as good first step, but divided on next move

MEPs discussed the near €3bn fine against Google from the EU Commission during a plenary debate Monday (20 October), with most lawmakers seeing the fine as a first step, but wanting more from the commission to ensure European tech sovereignty Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.
Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.