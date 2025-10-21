Ad
European commissioner for a just transition, Spain's Teresa Ribera, said fining Google was 'about changing behaviours, protecting our markets, protecting our citizens'

MEPs see latest Google fine as good first step, but divided on next move

by Owen Carpenter-Zehe, Brussels,

MEPs discussed the near €3bn fine against Google from the EU Commission during a plenary debate Monday (20 October), with most lawmakers seeing the fine as a first step, but wanting more from the commission to ensure European tech sovereignty

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

Owen Carpenter-Zehe is a junior reporter from the US at EUobserver, covering European politics.

