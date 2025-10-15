Ad
So the question is simple: if attention is going to be bought and sold anyway, why not shape where that money goes?

The ads used to pay for news — here's how they could again

by Alejandro Tauber, Amsterdam,

Advertising is easy to hate. It manipulates, it tracks, and it makes many websites completely unreadable. But before it became a synonym for ‘surveillance capitalism’, advertising quietly did something remarkable: it subsidised the production of public knowledge. It paid for news.

Since the mid-1600s there used to be a deal: journalists uncovered reliable info...

Author Bio

Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.

So the question is simple: if attention is going to be bought and sold anyway, why not shape where that money goes?

