The ads used to pay for news — here's how they could again

Advertising is easy to hate. It manipulates, it tracks, and it makes many websites completely unreadable. But before it became a synonym for ‘surveillance capitalism’, advertising quietly did something remarkable: it subsidised the production of public knowledge. It paid for news.
Since the mid-1600s there used to be a deal: journalists uncovered reliable info...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.
Alejandro Tauber is Publisher of EUobserver. He is Ecuadorian, German, and American, but lives in Amsterdam. His background is in tech and science reporting, and was previously editor at VICE's Motherboard and publisher of TNW.