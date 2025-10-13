Ad
Danish economy minister Stephanie Lose at the EU Council in Brussels on 9 October (Photo: EU Council)

Why EU diplomats love and hate WhatsApp

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,
Danish economy minister Stephanie Lose at the EU Council in Brussels on 9 October (Photo: EU Council)

Some EU embassies are instantly briefing hundreds of reporters all-day long via WhatsApp groups, in a love-hate relationship with digital diplomacy.

The Danish EU presidency's main WhatsApp channel has 309 members and the former Polish EU presidency's ones were even more popular.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

