The court noted that the commission did not clarify whether the messages were deleted, lost, or stored elsewhere — nor did it explain the methods or scope of its search (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Pfizergate takeaways — a legal victory, and a win for transparency

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

In a major blow to the European Commission’s credibility on transparency, an EU court ruled on Wednesday (14 May) that the institution was wrong to deny access to text messages about Covid-19 vaccine negotiations between its president, Ursula von der Leyen, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Now questions over the commission’s likely future compliance with transpar...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

