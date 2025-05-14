Pfizergate takeaways — a legal victory, and a win for transparency

In a major blow to the European Commission’s credibility on transparency, an EU court ruled on Wednesday (14 May) that the institution was wrong to deny access to text messages about Covid-19 vaccine negotiations between its president, Ursula von der Leyen, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.
Now questions over the commission’s likely future compliance with transpar...
Elena is EUobserver's editor-in-chief. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
