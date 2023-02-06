The man who won't stop filing info requests until every EU doc is public

EU Council officials should expect a flood of new requests for internal documents in the wake of a pro-transparency court ruling.
Emilio De Capitani, a former European Parliament official turned campaigner, filed his latest tranche of en-masse queries last week using the asktheeu.org website, which is hosted by a Spanish NGO.
His freedom-of-information (FOIs) queries are designed to drag into the public eye details of how ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
