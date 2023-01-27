Why the new ECHR Ukraine-Russia ruling matters

The European Court for Human Rights (ECHR) has made a landmark ruling recognising Russia's occupation of Eastern Ukraine since 2014. The finding, part of the Court's decision on the admissibility of Ukraine's case against Russia, has far-ranging consequences.
The ECHR announced on 25 January that Russia was in "effective control" of separatist regions of Eastern Ukraine from 11 May 201...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
William Goodhind was a monitoring officer with the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine between 2015-17 and 2020-22. He is now a consultant and deployable civilian expert with the UK government's Civilian Stabilisation Group.
William Goodhind was a monitoring officer with the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission to Ukraine between 2015-17 and 2020-22. He is now a consultant and deployable civilian expert with the UK government's Civilian Stabilisation Group.