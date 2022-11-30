Ad
Three commissioners, vince-president Valdis Dombrovskis, budget commissioner Johannes Hahn and justice commissioner Didier Reynders, delivering the executive's assessment in Brussels (Photo: European Commission)

EU Commission proposes suspending billions to Hungary

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission has proposed suspending €7.5bn of EU funds, and froze an additional €5.8bn of recovery subsidies, to Hungary over long-running rule-of-law concerns.

Prime minister Viktor Orbán's government has to implement 27 measures "fully and correctly" before any payment from the €5.8bn recovery fund can be made to the country, the EU Commission said on Wednesday (30 November).

"No funds will flow until the 'essential milestones' are properly implemented," EU Commission vi...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

