A 'silent pandemic' the EU is not prepared for

It all started innocently.
Working from home, during the pandemic, sounded great at the beginning, but turned out to be a nightmare. The isolation, and the increasingly complex problems which had to be solved from home, alone, eroded her self-confidence.
Keeping up with the ever-increasing workload became a challenge. After a while, the smallest task felt impossible to deal with. Then the war in Ukraine started. She stopped sleeping, only getting a couple of hours of rest, getti...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.