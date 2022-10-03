Ad
euobserver
Ursula von der Leyen and Narendra Modi at the launch of the EU-India trade and technology council in April (Photo: European Commission)

What Modi and Putin’s ‘unbreakable friendship’ means for the EU

EU & the World
Ukraine
Opinion
by Patryk Kugiel, Warsaw,

As the Indian economy has just overtaken the UK's as the fifth-largest in the world and is set to re-emerge as the fastest-growing big economy in 2022 (7.4 percent forecast), there is rising European business interest in this last huge untapped market. At the same time, with EU-China ties increasingly strained, India has gained importance as the EU's geopolitical partner in the Indo-Pacific and Asia.

As such, Europe has muted its criticism of India and accepted both the country's neutra...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Patryk Kugiel is a senior analyst on south Asia at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, based in Warsaw.

Related articles

EU seeks to ease Ukraine export woes
India's human rights defenders deserve EU support
EU turns from China to India on free trade
The three 'Elephants in the Room' in EU-India relations
Ursula von der Leyen and Narendra Modi at the launch of the EU-India trade and technology council in April (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraineOpinion

Author Bio

Patryk Kugiel is a senior analyst on south Asia at the Polish Institute of International Affairs, based in Warsaw.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections