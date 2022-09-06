Poland's Law & Justice party are playing politics with history

Poland's ruling nationalist Law & Justice government (PiS) have demanded a staggering €1.3trillion in reparations from Germany for damages from the second world war, but what they really want is domestic approval: PiS are trying to heat things up ahead of next year's elections as their lead in opinion polls diminishes.
Bad blood between Poles and Germany goes back a long way.
Even before the horrors of World War Two, when three million Polish Jews and three million ethnic Poles...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
James Jackson is a freelance journalist reporting from Berlin, covering Germany and Central & Eastern Europe. He writes for outlets such as BBC, The Times, Financial Times, Euronews and others. He was a 2022 IJP fellow in Warsaw, and before that a staffer at Deutsche Welle.
James Jackson is a freelance journalist reporting from Berlin, covering Germany and Central & Eastern Europe. He writes for outlets such as BBC, The Times, Financial Times, Euronews and others. He was a 2022 IJP fellow in Warsaw, and before that a staffer at Deutsche Welle.