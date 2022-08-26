Six months of Ukraine — the toll on journalists and journalism

"Sometimes, information is more important for human survival than even food". This is how Ukrainian journalist Mstyslav Chernov reflected on his and his colleagues' indispensable coverage of the besieged city of Mariupol.
Six months into the war, those words continue to resonate.
The reporting from the conflict, by local journalists ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Jodie Ginsberg is president of the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.
Jodie Ginsberg is president of the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists.