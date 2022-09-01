Eurozone inflation hits record, piling pressure on ECB

Inflation in the eurozone countries rose to another record high in August, putting more pressure on the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise interest rates significantly.

Consumer prices rose to 9.1 percent in the 19 EU members sharing the euro currency, from 8.9 percent in July, Eurostat, the bloc's statistics agency, said on Wednesday (31 August).

Last year the rate was 2.2 percent, and the ECB's inflation target is two percent.

The highest rates were recorded in Estoni...