EU parliament spyware inquiry eyes Italian firms

European lawmakers probing the Israeli spyware Pegasus may now start looking into Italian firm Tykelab and parent company RCS Lab following media revelations of mass surveillance.
Set up in the wake of the Israeli NSO spy scandal, the Pega inquiry committee gathers information on the extent to which states use intrusive surveillance technology and how such technology undermines human rights.
Its chair, Dutch liberal MEP Jeroen L...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
