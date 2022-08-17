Finland restricts Russian tourist visas

Finland is restricting the number of tourist visas for Russians, amid on-going pressure for other EU states to do the same.

On Tuesday (16 August), Helsinki's foreign ministry said it plans to accept only 100 Russian visa applications per month — down from around the current 1,000.

The restrictions are set to start in September and aim to curtail the number of land-border crossings with Russia. Russians coming for family, work or study would be given priority.

Humanitarian ...