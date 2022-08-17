Ad
euobserver
Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin says Finland alone cannot stop Russians from travelling to Europe (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Finland restricts Russian tourist visas

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Finland is restricting the number of tourist visas for Russians, amid on-going pressure for other EU states to do the same.

On Tuesday (16 August), Helsinki's foreign ministry said it plans to accept only 100 Russian visa applications per month — down from around the current 1,000.

The restrictions are set to start in September and aim to curtail the number of land-border crossings with Russia. Russians coming for family, work or study would be given priority.

Humanitarian ...

Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin says Finland alone cannot stop Russians from travelling to Europe (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

