No breakthrough in EU-hosted Kosovo/Serbia talks

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to resolve their differences, following EU-mediated efforts to ease a spike in tensions.
"Today, there is not an agreement, but we do not give up," said the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell on Thursday (18 August).
Borrell said talks need to continue, noting that Europe cannot afford another armed conflict given Russia's war in Ukraine.
"This is not a moment for increasing tens...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
