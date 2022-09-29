Everything you need to know about the EU gas price cap plan

Energy ministers are meeting on Friday (30 September) to discuss ways to reduce energy prices and shield citizens and industry from soaring bills.

EU member states are expected to agree on a wide range of measures, including a revenue cap on energy generators, and a special windfall tax imposed on fossil-fuel companies, expected to yield €140bn, which will be used to support households and businesses across Europe.

A missing part of the puzzle is how to deal with the gas price it...