Russian diamonds ban 'would cost 10,000 jobs', Antwerp claims

As the EU Commission mulls adding Russian diamonds to a new sanctions package, the Belgian diamond industry voices concern for massive job losses.

When asked by EUobserver if he'd personally buy a Russian diamond for his girlfriend, one Antwerp diamond quarter lobbyist hesitated for a long time.

But as the EU prepares a near-total Russia diamond embargo in reaction to the war, the Antwerp spokesman said: "In the end: Yes, I would buy a Russian diamond even though I knew where it c...