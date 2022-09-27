Russian diamonds ban 'would cost 10,000 jobs', Antwerp claims

As the EU Commission mulls adding Russian diamonds to a new sanctions package, the Belgian diamond industry voices concern for massive job losses.
When asked by EUobserver if he'd personally buy a Russian diamond for his girlfriend, one Antwerp diamond quarter lobbyist hesitated for a long time.
But as the EU prepares a near-total Russia diamond embargo in reaction to the war, the Antwerp spokesman said: "In the end: Yes, I would buy a Russian diamond even though I knew where it c...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
