Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties

As outrage has mounted over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European sanctions have been targeted at two of Russia's state-funded instruments of international propaganda: RT and Sputnik.
The question of what role democratic governments should play in fighting this kind of state-sponsored propaganda has long been topic of dispute within the European Union and its member states, as well as among the continent's media freedom and freedom of expression organisations.
However, Russia's...
Jamie Wiseman is advocacy officer on Europe at the International Press Institute (IPI), a global media freedom organisation based in Vienna.
