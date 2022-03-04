Ad
euobserver
Decisions on banning any media are not actually - normally - the mandate of the EU (Photo: Wikimedia)

Banning Russia Today? There are actually difficulties

EU & the World
Rule of Law
Opinion
by Jamie Wiseman, Vienna,

As outrage has mounted over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European sanctions have been targeted at two of Russia's state-funded instruments of international propaganda: RT and Sputnik.

The question of what role democratic governments should play in fighting this kind of state-sponsored propaganda has long been topic of dispute within the European Union and its member states, as well as among the continent's media freedom and freedom of expression organisations.

However, Russia's...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Jamie Wiseman is advocacy officer on Europe at the International Press Institute (IPI), a global media freedom organisation based in Vienna.

Related articles

Russian media darlings hit by EU sanctions
Putin, Ukraine, and the International Criminal Court
Putin and the threat of a tactical nuclear attack
Decisions on banning any media are not actually - normally - the mandate of the EU (Photo: Wikimedia)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawOpinion

Author Bio

Jamie Wiseman is advocacy officer on Europe at the International Press Institute (IPI), a global media freedom organisation based in Vienna.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections