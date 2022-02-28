Fighter jets included in EU arms-to-Ukraine scheme

EU defence ministers will discuss how to get European weapons to the front line in Ukraine on Monday (28 February), after central banks wake up to new Russia economic sanctions.

Fighter planes are to be transferred to the Ukrainian air force alongside deliveries of smaller items, such as shoulder-fired anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles for the Ukrainian army, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said late Sunday.

"We are going to provide even fighter jets", Borrell said. "W...