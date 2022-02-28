Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell (Photo: consilium.eu)

Fighter jets included in EU arms-to-Ukraine scheme

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU defence ministers will discuss how to get European weapons to the front line in Ukraine on Monday (28 February), after central banks wake up to new Russia economic sanctions.

Fighter planes are to be transferred to the Ukrainian air force alongside deliveries of smaller items, such as shoulder-fired anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles for the Ukrainian army, EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell said late Sunday.

"We are going to provide even fighter jets", Borrell said.

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

