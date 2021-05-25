EU locks out Belarus from international aviation

EU leaders have agreed a first wave of economic sanctions against Belarus over Sunday's (23 May) hijacking and said there were more to come.

The EU "calls on all EU-based carriers to avoid overflight of Belarus" and will "ban overflight of EU airspace by Belarusian airlines and prevent access to EU airports of flights operated by such airlines", leaders said in a joint statement after meeting in Brussels on Monday.

They also promised "further targeted economic sanctions", without...