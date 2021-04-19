Ad
euobserver
Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny speaking at a rally in 2013 (Photo: ermakov)

EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The risk of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dying in prison, as well as Russian aggression in Ukraine and in EU states, is to dominate foreign ministers' talks on Monday (19 April).

"We call on the Russian authorities to grant him [Navalny] immediate access to medical professionals he trusts. The Russian authorities are responsible for Mr. Navalny's safety and health in the penal colony, to which we hold them to account," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny speaking at a rally in 2013 (Photo: ermakov)

EU & the World

