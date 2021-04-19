EU ministers seized by Navalny health crisis

The risk of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dying in prison, as well as Russian aggression in Ukraine and in EU states, is to dominate foreign ministers' talks on Monday (19 April).
"We call on the Russian authorities to grant him [Navalny] immediate access to medical professionals he trusts. The Russian authorities are responsible for Mr. Navalny's safety and health in the penal colony, to which we hold them to account," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.