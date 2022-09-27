EU countries stall new pesticide rules, blame Ukraine war

EU countries are holding back plans to halve pesticide-use, amid concern such policies could hinder agricultural production in Europe and harm global food security.
A majority of EU member states, led by Poland, have called on the European Commission to carry out an additional impact assessment on the revision of legislation on the sustainable use of pesticides.
New EU rules on the sustainable use of pesticides, a key initiative of the EU's Farm to Fork strategy
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
