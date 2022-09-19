Ad
Shireen Abu Akleh was a Christian Palestinian with the Al Jazeera broadcaster (Photo: Mazur/cbcew.org.uk)

Exclusive

EU drops call for 'independent' probe into Abu Akleh killing

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries are planning to drop calls for an "independent" inquiry into the shocking killing of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in a meeting with Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid next month.

"The EU reiterates its call for a thorough and independent investigation that clarifies all the circumstances of Shireen Abu Akleh's death, and that brings those responsible for her killing to justice", the EU had aimed to say in its declaration accompanying the event, called an Associa...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

