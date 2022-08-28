The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?

Along with most central banks around the world the European Central Bank (ECB) is contemplating a central bank digital currency.
Following a public consultation and an experimentation work with the euro area national central banks in 2021, the ECB is currently exploring the optimal design of a digital euro.
Regardless of the final structure, a ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Professor Mete Feridun is chair of the Centre for Financial Regulation and Risk Management at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus.
Professor Mete Feridun is chair of the Centre for Financial Regulation and Risk Management at the Eastern Mediterranean University in Cyprus.