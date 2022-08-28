Ad
euobserver
Adoption of a digital euro is not guaranteed and — in any case — not expected to materialise before the end of 2026 (Photo: Michal Jarmoluk)

The 'digital euro' — will it happen, and if so, when?

Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Mete Feridun, Famagusta, Cyprus,

Along with most central banks around the world the European Central Bank (ECB) is contemplating a central bank digital currency.

Following a public consultation and an experimentation work with the euro area national central banks in 2021, the ECB is currently exploring the optimal design of a digital euro.

Regardless of the final structure, a ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Related articles

France urges EU virtual currency rules amid Libra risk
Germany adopts blockchain strategy and says no to Libra
A digital euro - could it happen?
The euro — who's next?
Adoption of a digital euro is not guaranteed and — in any case — not expected to materialise before the end of 2026 (Photo: Michal Jarmoluk)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections