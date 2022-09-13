Von Der Leyen must shield Europe from a social tsunami

Europeans are worried about what will happen this winter. At this year's State of the Union address, the Socialists and Democrats in the European Parliament call upon Ursula von der Leyen to present solutions to address this state of emergency.
If we fail to shield Europeans from the tsunami of staggering living costs, it risks sweeping away their trust in our democratic institutions.
While the Ukrainians are preparing for three decisive months of fighting for their country, we ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Pedro Marques is vice-chair of the Socialists & Democrats group in the European Parliament, the largest opposition party, and a Portuguese MEP.
Pedro Marques is vice-chair of the Socialists & Democrats group in the European Parliament, the largest opposition party, and a Portuguese MEP.