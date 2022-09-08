Legal doubt over Baltic ban on Russian tourists

Baltic states are to ban all Russian tourists in some 10 days' time, but Nordic countries are not joining the move amid uncertainty over its legality.

Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania announced the ban at a meeting of Baltic and Nordic foreign ministers in Kaunas, Lithuania, on Wednesday (7 August).

It means they would not just stop issuing new Russian tourist visas, but also refuse to honour Russian visas granted by other members of the so-called Schengen travel zone, which covers...