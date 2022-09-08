Legal doubt over Baltic ban on Russian tourists

Baltic states are to ban all Russian tourists in some 10 days' time, but Nordic countries are not joining the move amid uncertainty over its legality.
Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania announced the ban at a meeting of Baltic and Nordic foreign ministers in Kaunas, Lithuania, on Wednesday (7 August).
It means they would not just stop issuing new Russian tourist visas, but also refuse to honour Russian visas granted by other members of the so-called Schengen travel zone, which covers...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
