Czech EU presidency wants negotiations on asylum pact

The Czech EU presidency wants to start negotiations with the European Parliament on the overhaul of the EU's asylum system.
But those talks will only revolve around two low-hanging fruit, following earlier EU state agreements on fingerprint rules (known as Eurodac) and a bill on screening that could lead to detention centres.
"We will strive for a maximum possible progress also in the case of other legal proposals," Czech interior minister Vít Rakušan, speaking on behalf the EU p...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
