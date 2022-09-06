Ad
Some 9,000 pledges have been made to relocate individual asylum seekers under a French EU presidency solidarity deal (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

Czech EU presidency wants negotiations on asylum pact

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The Czech EU presidency wants to start negotiations with the European Parliament on the overhaul of the EU's asylum system.

But those talks will only revolve around two low-hanging fruit, following earlier EU state agreements on fingerprint rules (known as Eurodac) and a bill on screening that could lead to detention centres.

"We will strive for a maximum possible progress also in the case of other legal proposals," Czech interior minister Vít Rakušan, speaking on behalf the EU p...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

