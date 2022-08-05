'We must take back institutions', Orban tells US conservatives

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán told enthusiastic American conservatives to "coordinate the movement of our troops" and take back institutions at upcoming elections.
Orbán on Thursday (4 August), delivered the opening address at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, where he was met with "heroic welcome", according to The New York Times.
A Hungarian government-funded group, Centre for F...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.