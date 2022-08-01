Ethnic clashes on Kosovo-Serb border cause EU alarm

Kosovo has put off new border rules with Serbia following another flare-up in ethnic violence.

Kosovar authorities said shots were fired "in the direction of police units but fortunately no one was wounded" on Sunday (31 July).

Serbian protesters in North Mitrovica, a majority-Serb town inside Kosovo, also beat up Albanian people and attacked cars, Kosovo police added. And they blocked access to the Jarinje and Bernjak border-crossing points by parking lorries full of gravel on ...