Nato is helping to keep the peace in the Serb exclave of North Mitrovica (Photo: jonworth-eu)

Ethnic clashes on Kosovo-Serb border cause EU alarm

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kosovo has put off new border rules with Serbia following another flare-up in ethnic violence.

Kosovar authorities said shots were fired "in the direction of police units but fortunately no one was wounded" on Sunday (31 July).

Serbian protesters in North Mitrovica, a majority-Serb town inside Kosovo, also beat up Albanian people and attacked cars, Kosovo police added. And they blocked access to the Jarinje and Bernjak border-crossing points by parking lorries full of gravel on ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

