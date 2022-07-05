Ad
euobserver
The Marmolada is one of the most popular peaks among hikers and mountaineers (Photo: Dmitry A. Mottl)

Italy glacier tragedy has 'everything to do' with climate change

Green Economy
by Valentina Saini, Trento, Italy,

In the early hours of Sunday afternoon (3 July), a huge chunk of the Marmolada glacier in the Dolomites (northeastern Italy) broke off with a tremendous roar.

The collapse of what is technically called a serac triggered an avalanche of rocks and ice that fell at 300 kilometers per hour, sweeping away several hikers. Some were marching toward the summit, some were descending.

An Italian witness, who narrowly escaped the avalanche, called it "a sea of ice". Running would have been...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Related articles

EU ministers sign off on climate laws amid German infighting
EU to sanction trade partners breaching labour, climate rules
ECB rate-setting versus green climate goals
The Marmolada is one of the most popular peaks among hikers and mountaineers (Photo: Dmitry A. Mottl)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Valentina Saini is a freelance journalist specialising in Italian social issues and politics, gender issues and the Middle East and North Africa region.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections