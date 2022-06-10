ECB exits negative rates, amid fears of a new eurocrisis

At a press conference in Amsterdam on Thursday (9 June), European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde announced the bank's governing council had "unanimously" decided to stop buying government debt and end negative interest rates by September — two of the main tools monetary authorities use to control prices and liquidity.
Inflation in Europe has reached 8.1 percent, and the bank was un...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
