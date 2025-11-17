Ad
euobserver
Israeli ambassador to the EU Avraham Nir (left) with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the EU Council in Brussels on 25 September (Photo: EU Commission)

EU maintains Israel sanctions threat — for now

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU is keeping Israel sanctions on the table for now, amid a surge in West Bank violence and uncertainty on Gaza.

The EU Commission formally proposed trade measures and visa bans in September — in what might have led to Europe's first-ever anti-Israel sanctions — but member states froze the plan due to a

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU warns Israel of sanctions over West Bank annexation
Israel blocking €43m of Gaza aid despite ceasefire, NGOs say
Gaza's two-year 'nightmare' goes on, as EU pauses sanctions talks
The Trump Plan will more likely stall than crash
I spent 10 days in the West Bank, watching the impunity of Israeli settlers
My five-year travel ban by Israel is an insult to the European Parliament
Italian MEP: My experience on the Global Sumud Flotilla
Israeli ambassador to the EU Avraham Nir (left) with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the EU Council in Brussels on 25 September (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections