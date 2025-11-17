EU maintains Israel sanctions threat — for now

The EU is keeping Israel sanctions on the table for now, amid a surge in West Bank violence and uncertainty on Gaza.
The EU Commission formally proposed trade measures and visa bans in September — in what might have led to Europe's first-ever anti-Israel sanctions — but member states froze the plan due to a Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.