EU warns Israel of sanctions over West Bank annexation

Draft EU sanctions on Israel could be unfrozen if West Bank annexation went ahead, amid rising deaths both there and in Gaza.
The EU had "leverage" against Israel due to its draft trade sanctions and blacklist, an EU Commission spokesman said in Brussels on Monday (27 October).
"This is...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
