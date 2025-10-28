Ad
euobserver
EU Council president António Costa with US president Donald Trump at the Gaza peace deal summit in Egypt on 11 October (Photo: EU Council)

EU warns Israel of sanctions over West Bank annexation

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Draft EU sanctions on Israel could be unfrozen if West Bank annexation went ahead, amid rising deaths both there and in Gaza.

The EU had "leverage" against Israel due to its draft trade sanctions and blacklist, an EU Commission spokesman said in Brussels on Monday (27 October).

"This is...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

