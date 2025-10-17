Ad
euobserver
US secretary of state Marco Rubio with journalists in Jerusalem on 16 September (Photo: US state department)

EU repeats request for Israel to let in media into Gaza

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has again called on Israel to let foreign journalists into Gaza, but it has no direct say on their access via Rafah.

"The EU has been consistently calling on Israel to allow international journalists access to Gaza since the beginning of the conflict and will continue to do so in this new context," an EU spokesperson told EUobserver on Friday (17 Octob...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

October 7 redux — so now what from the EU?
EU summit plan still hobbled by Austria-Slovakia on Russia, but no Israel sanctions
Why 7 October is our collective failure
Ceasefire, yes. Now what about accountability for Israel's genocide?
I spent 10 days in the West Bank, watching the impunity of Israeli settlers
EU to monitor initial Gaza crossing opening, after Egypt talks
Italian MEP: My experience on the Global Sumud Flotilla
US secretary of state Marco Rubio with journalists in Jerusalem on 16 September (Photo: US state department)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections