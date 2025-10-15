EU summit plan still hobbled by Austria-Slovakia on Russia, but no Israel sanctions

An Austrian bank and Slovakian cars still stand in the way of further EU action on Russia — while any possible EU Israel sanctions are being put on hold.
Austria's ambassador to the EU maintained a "reserve" on the 19th round of Russia sanctions in the EU Council in Brussels on Wednesday (15 October).
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.
To read this story, log in or subscribe
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.