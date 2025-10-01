Ad
Israel has said it will not allow the GSF ships to breach its naval blockade of Gaza (Photo: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff)

Gaza flotilla to livestream any Israeli attack, as EU leaders meet on sanctions

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Gaza aid-flotilla is to live broadcast Israel's likely attack in the next 48 hours, as US diplomacy threatens further delays on EU sanctions against Israel. 

"We're getting ready for something to happen in the next 36 to 48 hours ... they [the Israeli navy] tend to do their operations in the evening, not in daytime," said Tariq Raouf, a spokesman for ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

