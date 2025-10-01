Gaza flotilla to livestream any Israeli attack, as EU leaders meet on sanctions

The Gaza aid-flotilla is to live broadcast Israel's likely attack in the next 48 hours, as US diplomacy threatens further delays on EU sanctions against Israel.
"We're getting ready for something to happen in the next 36 to 48 hours ... they [the Israeli navy] tend to do their operations in the evening, not in daytime," said Tariq Raouf, a spokesman for ...
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.