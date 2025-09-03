Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas also voiced "frustration" over EU division on Israel (Photo: EU Commission)

EU's top diplomat blames US for lack of influence on Israel

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Unconditional US support for Israel, as well as internal EU divisions, were harming efforts to curb Israeli aggression in Gaza, Europe's top diplomat has said.

"We are really trying to do what we can, but if America is supporting everything that the Israeli government is doing, then the leverage they have is there and the leverage we have is in another place,...

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Still no EU action on Israel, despite Gaza famine
New versions of old Islamophobic tropes: laughable, but dangerous
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas also voiced "frustration" over EU division on Israel (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung Heroes

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections