EU's top diplomat blames US for lack of influence on Israel

Unconditional US support for Israel, as well as internal EU divisions, were harming efforts to curb Israeli aggression in Gaza, Europe's top diplomat has said.
"We are really trying to do what we can, but if America is supporting everything that the Israeli government is doing, then the leverage they have is there and the leverage we have is in another place,...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
