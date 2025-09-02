Ad
The sad reality is that antisemitism and Islamophobia are both poisonous prejudices which are rooted in fear, ignorance, racism and subject to political manipulation.  (Photo: Shada Islam)

New versions of old Islamophobic tropes: laughable, but dangerous

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Some biases never die. They just mutate to take on toxic new forms.

As public protests against Israel’s genocide in Gaza and violence in the West Bank grow larger, condemnations – even from some of Israel’s strongest

The sad reality is that antisemitism and Islamophobia are both poisonous prejudices which are rooted in fear, ignorance, racism and subject to political manipulation.  (Photo: Shada Islam)

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

