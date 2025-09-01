Listen: Von der Leyen’s 'precise plans' for Ukraine’s security

European capitals are preparing “pretty precise plans” for a multinational troop deployment to Ukraine, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to the Financial Times.

The plan will be on the table again this week in Paris, at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, with leaders including Germany’s Friedrich Merz, the UK’s Keir Starmer, NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte and of course von der Leyen herself. But what exactly do these plans mean for Europe, for Ukraine, and for the future of the war?

You can find the transcript here if you prefer reading:

The idea is that European-led troops would form part of post-conflict security guarantees for Ukraine, with full backing from US capabilities. We’re talking about potentially tens of thousands of personnel, supported by American command systems, intelligence, and surveillance.

The arrangement was discussed last month in Washington at a meeting between US President Donald Trump, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders.

Von der Leyen stressed that security guarantees are “paramount,” and confirmed that Trump had given repeated assurances of American involvement. She also underlined that each national government would ultimately decide whether to deploy troops, since this remains a sovereign decision.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has been clear: any peace deal must include concrete guarantees, including troops on the ground. Kyiv insists that its army will need long-term support, including salaries, training, and modern equipment. The EU has already committed to maintain funding streams after the war, and is encouraging member states to use its €150 billion loans-for-arms fund to invest in Ukrainian defence capacity.

Now, these plans would mark the first time that European troops are formally stationed in Ukraine as part of an international security framework. Until now, Europe has supported Ukraine with weapons, training, and financial aid, but not with a structured military presence.

It also means the EU is preparing for Ukraine’s security not only during the war, but in the years that follow. According to von der Leyen, the Commission is looking at “sustainable financing” for the Ukrainian armed forces as part of its role in providing guarantees.

At the same time, Russia continues its strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure. Drone attacks over the weekend left nearly 60,000 households without electricity in Odesa and Chernihiv regions. Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy has promised retaliation, saying new deep strikes inside Russia have already been planned.

So what’s next on this?

European leaders meet in Paris on Thursday to advance the roadmap and define commitments. Kyiv is expected to push for clarity and timelines on when troops and funds might actually be deployed.

Russia is also expected to respond politically. The Kremlin has already accused European powers of obstructing US-led peace efforts, while insisting that it will continue its military operations until Kyiv shows what it calls “reciprocity.”

In the meantime, Ukraine’s allies face a balancing act: preparing credible guarantees for Kyiv, while keeping their own publics on board with the financial and military commitments that will follow any peace deal.