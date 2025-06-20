Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas in Brussels on 25 February 2025 (Photo: EU Council)

Full text of EU report on Israeli crimes in Gaza

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has corroborated UN allegations that Israel is guilty of "indiscriminate attacks ... starvation ... torture ... [and] apartheid" against Palestinians in a leaked "review".

The "restricted", eight-page EU foreign service document was circulated to member states' embassies in Brussels on Friday (20 June) and was leaked (see below) in full for the first ti...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

